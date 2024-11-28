Delhi LG Saxena directs for disposal of PM-UDAY applications

LG V K Saxena on Wednesday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to proactively undertake the disposal of pending Pradhan Mantri-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Yojana (PM-UDAY) applications for regularisation of residences in unauthorised colonies of the city in a mission mode.

The LG issued the direction in a meeting chaired by him to review the progress of the PM-UDAY scheme, in the wake of feedback received by him in several of his visits to the unauthorised colonies, wherein people apprised him of their concerns and red tape involved in the regularization process.

Saxena asked the DDA to organise special camps in unauthorised colonies over the next one month beginning from 30th November to 31st December, to solve the problems of the people and facilitate on spot regularisation in a flexible and humane manner.

Advertisement

The LG said each of these camps should have a single window clearance mode with facilitation for documentation, uploading documents on the portal, scrutiny, notarisation and other ancillary activities along with on the spot disposal.

He said area Tehsildars and SDMs will also be present in these camps for resolving revenue related matters. Twenty-two DANICS and three IAS probationers under training will also be deputed to assume leadership roles of quick disposal in these camps.

Besides that, the LG said 122 PM-UDAY Mitras will be deployed for an outreach at each of these locations, to meet the applicants ahead of the camps and during the camps to provide them information and facilitation.

The camps will cater to receiving application for new registration, support and spot resolution of pending deficiency and assistance and facilitation for submission of final application and obtaining conveyance deed/authorisation slip.