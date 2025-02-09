Delhi LG dissolves 7th Legislative Assembly, paving way for BJP to form new govt

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday dissolved the Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with immediate effect, exercising the power conferred upon him by sub-section (2)(b) of section 6 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.



“In exercise of the power conferred upon me by sub-section (2)(b) of section 6 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, I, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, hereby dissolve the Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from February 8, 2025,” the LG order said.



The development comes shortly after Delhi Chief Minister Atishi submitted her resignation to Delhi LG Saxena at the Raj Niwas, following AAP’s crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.



Delhi Lieutenant Governor’s move paves the way for the formation of a new BJP government in the national capital after 27 years.



The BJP registered a landslide victory in Delhi, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party was reduced to just 22, a significant fall from 62 in 2020.



Several AAP bigwigs, including party Chief Arvind Kejriwal, his former deputy Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Somanth Bharti, also lost in their respective constituencies.

BJP’s Parvesh Verma, Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Shikha Roy, and Karnail Singh emerged as ‘giant killers’ in the Delhi Assembly polls by defeating top AAP leaders.



However, CM Atishi narrowly avoided defeat at the hands of Ramesh Bidhuri. She won in Kalkaji by a narrow margin of 3,521 votes.

Advertisement