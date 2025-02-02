Delhi hosts vintage car rally to boost voter awareness for February 5 elections

In an effort to promote voter participation ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, the District Election Office, New Delhi, in collaboration with the Heritage Motoring Club of India, organised a vintage car drive for voter awareness on Sunday. The rally was flagged off from the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and made its way to CEC House, drawing attention to the importance of voting in the upcoming elections.

The event was officially launched by Hirdesh Kumar, the Deputy Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India, along with R Alice Vaz, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi. The car rally featured an impressive lineup of 55 vintage cars and 21 scooters and motorcycles, showcasing the beauty and history of these classic vehicles.

For Gurpreet Singh, a 68-year-old architect and proud owner of a 1928 Rolls Royce Phantom 1 Open Tourer, the event represented more than just a display of classic cars. The vehicle, originally owned by the Maharaja of Bhavnagar, has an intriguing history. “It was almost turned into a fire engine by the Bhavnagar Fire Department, but I worked tirelessly to ensure it was preserved as a historical heirloom,” he explained.

Singh even succeeded in having the car’s original registration number restored with Gujarat’s Commissionerate of Transport, allowing the car to remain roadworthy. “It’s not just a car; it’s a piece of Indian history,” he added.

Among the participants was 21-year-old Gurmehar Singh, who owns a 1954 Lambretta Model D. He shared his deep fascination with vintage vehicles, particularly two-wheelers. “While many youngsters are drawn to the latest superbikes, for me, the vintage scooter has always been the coolest thing,” he said. His passion for classic vehicles was shared by his friends, who appreciated his dedication to preserving history on wheels.

Another standout participant, Atul Anand, owner of a cherry red 1949 MG ‘Y’ Type, highlighted the rarity of these vintage cars, which he believes offer a glimpse into a bygone era. Anand’s vehicle even made an appearance in the cult Bollywood classic Parineeta, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan. Dressed in a matching red outfit to complement his car, Anand proudly stated that his MG ‘Y’ Type is one of only three such cars in India and one of just 888 ever manufactured.

The rally passed through various iconic locations in Delhi, attracting onlookers and engaging them in conversations about the upcoming elections and the importance of casting their votes.