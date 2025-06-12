Delhi High Court Bar Association offers condolences to bereaved families of Ahmedabad plane crash victims

The Executive Committee of the Delhi High Court Bar Association and its members expressed deep anguish over Thursday’s Air India (AI-171) crash in Ahmedabad.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray to the Almighty to accord peace to the departed souls,” the Delhi High Court Bar Association said in a statement.

Advertisement

The ill-fated Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner (VT-ANB), operating from Ahmedabad to London’s Gatwick airport, crashed shortly after take-off.

Advertisement

There were 242 people on board the aircraft, including two pilots and 10 crew members. Only one passenger survived the crash; the remaining 241 are feared dead.

A British national of Indian origin, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, 40, was found alive in seat 11A of the plane. He was immediately rushed to a hospital for medical assistance.

According to Air India, there were 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national on board the plane.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also among the passengers. Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil confirmed that Rupani died in the accident.

Meanwhile, condolences have started pouring in from all quarters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us.”

“It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected,” he said in a post on X.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the crash of the London-bound Air India plane carrying many Britons was “devastating”.

“I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time,” he added.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also offered his condolences. Sharif said he was “saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight near Ahmedabad.”