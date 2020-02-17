The Delhi High Court today issued notices a plea seeking a CBI probe monitored by it into the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-woman Gargi College in Delhi, 10 days back.

The court sought the response from Central government, Delhi Police and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till April 30.

The plea, filed by Advocate ML Sharma, sought court-monitored CBI probe into the alleged molestation of female students at the Gargi College. Sharma had filed a similar petition before the Supreme Court but was asked to move the Delhi High Court.

In his plea, the advocate sought investigating agency to probe, siege videos and CCTV recordings of cameras surrounding Gargi college campus.

He also demanded arrest of perpetrators, including political leaders who he claimed were allegedly behind the criminal conspiracy.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain the plea. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde asked lawyer M L Sharma, who mentioned the matter seeking urgent hearing, to move the Delhi High Court with his plea.

“Why don’t you go to the Delhi HC. If they dismiss the petition then you come here,” the bench, also comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, said.

A Delhi Court on Thursday has sent all the accused in Delhi University’s Gargi College molestation case to judicial custody for 14 days. The students of the girls’ college had alleged that some unknown people in inebriated situations entered the college campus on the third day of the annual fest ‘riverie’ and molested them on February 6.

The decision was given by a Saket Court where the accused were produced to the concerned magistrate and sent to Tihar jail in the alleged molestation case.

The case was registered at Hauz Khas Police Station after which the police started its investigation.

According to police, a case was registered under IPC sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

The incident is of February 6 at the women’s college of Delhi University situated in South Delhi where some drunken men reportedly entered the college and manhandled the students.

It was the third day of the college’s annual festival ‘Reverie’ when some anonyms “drunken” men entered the college campus and the students allegedly manhandled, molested and sexually assaulted the girls at the fest.