Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that Coronavirus testing in the national capital has been increased three times and added that now people will not face any issue in getting tested.

He said around 18,000 tests are conducted per day in comparison to the earlier 5,000 in Delhi.

The chief minister further informed that all those under home-isolation will be provided with pulse oximeters to keep a track on their oxygen levels every few hours. Once the person recovers, he/she can return it to the government.

Also, the district authorities have been provided with oxygen concentrators — a medical device that assists people who have a low level of oxygen in their blood. Depending on the patient’s condition they may then be moved to a hospital.

Beginning the virtual press briefing on the Coronavirus situation in Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Our country is fighting two wars against China – one at the border and another against virus from China.”

He further called for unity in fight against both the battles and said that none of them should be politicised.

“Our brave soldiers didn’t back down, even we won’t retreat until we win,” Kejriwal added.

The remark on India-China standoff comes as the Congress has been constantly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks of “no intrusion” demanding an explanation from him.

PM Modi at an all-party meeting on Friday categorically stated that “no Indian post or territory has been occupied by anyone”.

At the outset, the Prime Minister clarified that neither is anyone inside our territory nor are any of our posts captured. He further assured that “we are capable and nobody can take even an inch of our land.”

However, the Congress slammed PM Modi’s statement that “no one intruded into our territory” and asked “Why did PMO delete these words from the official statement?

The Congress alleged that the Prime Minister has contradicted his own ministers. “It is clear that Prime Minister’s statement of June 19, 2020 is in contradiction of the statements made by the Defence Minister, Foreign Affairs Minister and Army Chief,” Kapil Sibal said in a press conference on Sunday.

“And if no one intruded into our territory, how did our 20 soldiers die? How were 85 jawans seriously injured and how were 10 officers and jawans captured by the Chinese? Why does the statement of the External Affairs Ministry dated June 20, 2020, contradict the PM’s statement on incursions by the Chinese?”

The party asked why the Prime Minister was denying his own Defence Minister and External Affairs Minister’s statements that Chinese have sought to “erect structure in the Galwan Valley on our side?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also targeted PM Modi over the recent India-China face-off saying satellite images show that China has intruded into Indian territory.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, for the third time last week, reviewed the Coronavirus situation in Delhi on Sunday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and discussed recommendations made by Dr Vinod Paul committee on strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital.

At the virtual meeting it was decided that Delhi will conduct serological test of 20,000 samples from June 27 after 3,000 more cases were detected in the national capital and 63 more patients died in the last 24 hours.

The last meeting was held on Thursday when Home Minister reviewed the situation in the National Capital Territory.

Last Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held two high-level meetings on management of the worrying COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

In the Sunday meeting, the Delhi government was asked to increase testing.

On June 12, the Supreme Court had slammed the Delhi government for drop in COVID-19 testing from 7,000 to 5,000 amid rising coronavirus cases in the national capital.

The top court observed that it is the duty of every state government to increase COVID-19 testing and not keep people waiting for long to get tested. Ordering the Delhi government to increase testing capacity in NCR, the Supreme Court made it clear that no one should be denied tests.

“Nobody should be denied testing on technical reasons… simplify procedure so more and more can test for COVID,” the bench ordered.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the city have risen to 59,746, second highest in the country, with a total of 2,175 deaths.