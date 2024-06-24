Delhi govt should make every effort to solve water crisis in city: Devender Yadav

Stepping up his attack on the AAP, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday said the city government should make every effort to solve the city’s water crisis instead of indulging in “gimmicks” like ‘Jal Satyagrah’ by Water Minister Atishi.

“Delhi Government should make every effort to solve the water crisis, including prevention of water leakage and pilferage, instead of indulging in gimmicks like ‘Jal Satyagrah’ by Water Minister Atishi, candle march etc. These gimmicks will not address the prevailing crisis,” he said.

Atishi, who is on an indefinite fast demanding water from Haryana, has been accusing the Haryana government of conspiring against the people of the national capital by continuously stopping Delhi’s share of water.

Taking a jibe at the water minister, the Delhi Congress chief said, “Atishi has turned her ‘dharna’ into a publicity stunt orchestrated by event managers, which is not the right way to solve the water crisis.

He further said “if there was a potable water crisis, patient negotiations with the concerned parties, including the Haryana government, was essential and not publicity stunts like stage-managed dharnas.”

“Delhi ministers have run out of excuses for the water shortage which was its own making due to incompetence and inaction. The people of Delhi are being made to suffer for inept governance by the AAP government,” Yadav said.

He asserted that the Delhi government should concentrate on good governance to solve the problems affecting the people, and not indulge in “gimmicks” to divert attention from challenging situations.

Last week, he had accused the AAP and the BJP of indulging in blame-game instead of finding an immediate solution to the water woes of the city residents.