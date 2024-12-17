Delhi govt mandates use of energy-efficient appliances in all its buildings

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday said the city government has mandated the use of energy-efficient appliances, including BLDC fans, five-star rated air conditioners, and other high-efficiency devices, across all its buildings, in a bid to conserve electricity.

She said the proposal approved by her in this regard, would be sent to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for final clearance.

Advertisement

Talking about the initiative, the Chief Minister said, “Our government has prioritized energy efficiency by mandating the use of BLDC fans, 5-star rated air conditioners, and other energy-efficient devices in all government buildings. This step will not only reduce electricity consumption and bills but also contribute significantly to building a greener future.”

Advertisement

She said this initiative of the Delhi government will serve as a model for the entire country, demonstrating how technological innovations and effective policies can drive energy conservation.

“Our goal is to save electricity in government buildings through the use of energy-efficient appliances. This decision will enable us to save crores of rupees annually while contributing to environmental sustainability and reducing carbon emissions,” Atsihi said.

Pointing out that the government buildings are among the largest consumers of electricity in Delhi, she said the government departments consume over 2000 million units of electricity, costing between Rs 8.50 and Rs 11.50 per unit each year.

Atishi informed that this results in annual electricity bills exceeding Rs 1,900 crore.

It may be mentioned that Delhi’s peak electricity demand reached 8,656 MW, a significant increase from 7,438 MW the previous year, this summer. This step aims to address growing energy demands while fostering environmental sustainability.