Delhi govt issues show-cause notice to Ashish More

The Delhi government has issued a show-cause notice to Secretary (Services) Ashish More for allegedly trying to continue upon the said post through illegal means despite transfer order for attaining some ulterior objectives and intending to sabotage and delay the implementation of the judgment of the constitution bench of the Supreme Court.

Former Delhi Jal Board CEO A K Singh, a 1995-batch (AGMUT cadre) IAS officer, will replace More.

Delhi’s Services Secretary Ashish More was removed from his post on Thursday hours after the Supreme Court ruled that control of ‘services’, or appointments and transfer of officials, vests in the Delhi government, not the lieutenant governor.

“Show-cause notice issued to Services Secretary Ashish More. The Supreme Court’s order came on Thursday, Ashish More is “absconding” from 3 pm that day. Since then he has not come to the office. Neither any leave application was given, nor any information. His phone has also been switched off since then. Ashish More has to reply within 24 hours why action should not be taken against him,” a Delhi government official said on Monday.

The AAP Government on Friday had moved the apex court complaining that the Centre isn’t initiating the transfer of services secretary ordered by it.

On Thursday, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said: “The ideal conclusion would be that GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) ought to have control over ‘services’, subject to exclusion of subjects which are out of its legislative domain. If services are excluded from its legislative and executive domain, the ministers and the executive, who are charged with formulating policies in the territory of NCTD, would be excluded from controlling the civil service officers who implement such executive decisions.”