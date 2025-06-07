Delhi govt buildings, stadiums to be made PwD-friendly: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Saturday that, under the “Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan”, all government buildings and stadiums in the capital will be made Divyang-friendly.

After a meeting with Dr Mallika Nadda, the President of Special Olympics Bharat, on improving the accessibility of sports, education, and public services to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the national capital, Rekha Gupta said her government aims to ensure that no individual is excluded from the mainstream of society due to any form of disability.

Advertisement

The meeting was attended by Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood and senior officials from the office of the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities.

Advertisement

The CM said through this campaign, the government will not only raise awareness about accessibility standards but will also promote inclusive spaces across Delhi.

Gupta mentioned that the government will be ensuring accessibility upgrades across public and institutional spaces across the national capital in a way that it becomes convenient for the specially-abled. “The goal is to transform Delhi into a scalable and replicable model of accessibility and inclusion,” CM added.

She said Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan (Accessible Delhi Campaign) has been initiated to transform the city into India’s first “Purple City”, a model of urban accessibility and inclusion.

The campaign is structured around the “Sarkar, Samaj, Bazaar” framework, and the infrastructure will be aligned with national accessibility standards in collaboration with government agencies.

The inclusion will be promoted at the grassroots level by engaging all 21 categories of disabilities, senior citizens, and the local community; and cost-effective, sustainable solutions will be developed in collaboration with vendors, innovators, and CSR partners, said the CM.

In addition, the Delhi government will launch special schemes and programmes to encourage active participation of persons with disabilities in sports, education, and other public services.