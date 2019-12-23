The Delhi government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of those who died in a fire on Monday in Kirari area.

One lakh as compensation would also be given to those who injured in the incident, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain announced after meeting the families of the victims.

“There was an underground godown and it was the responsibility of the municipalities to check such irregularities,” Jain told the media.

Jain also said that the government will bear the expenses of the treatment of the injured.

In an untoward incident that happened on Monday, Nine people were killed and 10 others injured after a massive fire broke out in a cloth warehouse in Northwest Delhi’s Kirari area. The fire broke out at around 12:30 am.

Read: 9 dead, 10 injured as fire breaks out in cloth warehouse in Northwest Delhi

Taking it to Twitter, Jain said, “Inspected Kirari fire where in a tragic incidence nine people died and three injured. Ordered Magisterial enquiry to fix responsibility. Delhi government to provide Rs 10 lakh compensation for deceased; Rs one lakh for those injured and their treatment.’

Inspected Kirari fire where in a tragic incidence 9 people died and 3 injured.

Ordered Magisterial enquiry to fix responsibility.

Delhi Govt. to provide Rs. 10 lakh compensation for deceased; Rs. 1 lakh for those injured and their treatment. pic.twitter.com/tOeNqWLqbI — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) December 23, 2019

The victims of the fire tragedy included two senior citizens and four children.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the godown was on the ground floor of a three-storey building.

The building had no fire equipment and only one staircase.

The injured were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and other nearby hospitals for treatment.