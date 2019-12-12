The Delhi government’s Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojana (MMTYY) which was aimed to provide free pilgrimage to senior citizens was cancelled due to unavailability of trains on routes.

Under the scheme, senior citizens had registered for the pilgrimage during the month of December-January.

AAP leader and Delhi government minister Gopal Rai told that the pilgrimage was scheduled on 12 routes for which around 63, 435 senior citizens had registered, but the pilgrimage was cancelled by the central government.

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in a letter to the General Manger, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation said, “As advised by Northern Railways, the proposed trains of MMTYY, Delhi Govt. scheduled from December 10, 2019 onwards stands cancelled for now, due to ‘non-availability of rakes with railways’.”

Later on Wednesday, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal taking it to Twitter said, “Pilgrimage of senior citizens should not be stopped, they were very happy with the pilgrimage. Those who booked their tickets but the trains got cancelled, must be sad.”

Assuring the beneficiaries under the scheme, he said, “There is no need to dishearten as I will talk with the central government, and urge them to start the scheme again. It might take some time.”