The Delhi government will launch a pilot project on appointing ‘Mohalla Marshals’ from next month with 1,000 marshals to be deployed across the city to enhance the women security at grassroots level.

Speaking to IANS, a Delhi government official said that the pilot project will start from April and later, the marshals will be deployed across the city.

“The pilot project will start from next month. It will be expanded to the entire city based on the success of the pilot,” the official said.

As Aam Aadmi Party was re-elected last month, the ’10 guarantees’ of Arvind Kejriwal were the top priority of the new government.

Among the guarantees was a promise to make the city safer for women and the deployment of ‘Mohalla Marshals’ across the city.

According to the Aam Aadmi Party, the appointment of ‘Mohalla Marshals’ in Delhi will help in enhancing women safety.

The AAP government has also appointed the Marshals on DTC buses.

The official said that after the success of the pilot project, the government plans to deploy about 400 marshals in each of the 70 Assembly constituencies.

“Roughly, there will be about 25,000 marshals across the city when the project will be fully implemented,” the official added.

According to the government, the role of such marshals will be a revolutionary step in ensuring the overall security and safety at the grassroots level.

“The civil defence officers will conduct regular checks in vulnerable areas from where we receive maximum complaints,” the official added.