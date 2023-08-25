Delhi: G20 Summit public holiday leaves traders worried

Some market associations and traders in Delhi have expressed concern over the impact on their business as shops in the national capital will be closed in the New Delhi district as there will be public holidays from September 8-10 in view of the G-20 Summit.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said the traders want the guests to visit Delhi’s famous markets in Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Khan Market, Kamla Nagar, Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, and Sarojini Nagar.

CTI president Subhash Khandelwal said earlier it was said the markets around Lutyens Delhi will be shut but now there are talks that markets in Old Delhi and other markets will also be closed during three days.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said over 100 market associations have approached the traders’ body in this matter.

There is “confusion” among owners of the shop over the matter, he said, adding that the markets should not be closed.

If the markets are shut then where will the foreign guests go for shopping or savoring local cuisines, he questioned.

The Delhi government has announced a three-day public holiday for all city government and private offices and educational institutions in view of the G20 Summit scheduled to take place in the national capital on September 8, 9 and 10.

All commercial banks and financial institutions, situated within the jurisdiction of the New Delhi police district, will also remain shut on September 8-10, an official notification said on Thursday.

All shops, commercial and business establishments situated within the jurisdiction of the New Delhi police district will also remain closed on September 8-10, the notification said.