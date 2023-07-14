Delhi flood: 22 sports person stranded at ISBT rescued after Himachal CM’s intervention

Twenty-two sports persons who were stranded at the inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) in New Delhi following flooding were rescued today by the Resident Commissioner’s office on the direct intervention of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday, officials said.

The inter-state bus terminal at Kashmere Gate witnessed flooding on Thursday due to rising water levels in the Yamuna River. Following the rise in water level, bus services have been suspended for now and buses from the other states are not being allowed to enter the bus terminal.

The team consisting of 9 boys, 10 girls, 2 coaches and one manager who went to Shimoga in Karnataka to participate in the 40th National Junior TaeKwondo Championship from 7th to 9th July, returned by train to New Delhi this afternoon, officials said.

As there was massive logging outside the bus terminal they were stranded at ISBT. Subsequently, one of the coaches Ashiwini Kumar contacted Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over the phone and sought help after which CM immediately directed Resident Commissioner Meera Mohanty to rescue them, read an official statement.

Subsequently, they got recused and later, Resident Commissioner and OSD to Chief Minister at New Delhi K S Bashtu met the sportspersons who were brought to Himachal Bhawan. State Government will arrange to send them safely to their homes in Himachal Pradesh.