Delhi election results 2025 LIVE Updates: BJP wins 48 seats, AAP 22 seats

Delhi election results 2025 LIVE Updates: Will the BJP stage a stunning comeback after 27 years, or will the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party defy the anti-incumbency to retain power for the fourth time in a row or will Congress spring a surprise? All these questions will be answered today as the counting of votes for the crucial Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 is underway. The counting began at 8 am and postal votes are being counted first.

At least 12 exit polls have predicted a win for the BJP while two others suggested that the AAP may retain power with its tally of seats going down considerably. The Congress, which failed to open its account in the previous two Assembly elections, may get one or two seats.

The BJP is buoyed by the exit polls and has made all the preparations to celebrate its victory. The AAP, however, is also hopeful and the party believes the exit polls will once again prove wrong like they did in 2013, 2015 and 2020.

An estimated 60.54 per cent of over 1.56 crore voters in Delhi exercised their franchise in the Assembly elections conducted in a single phase on February 5, according to the data of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Prominent among those from the AAP whose fate will be decided include national convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal; Chief Minister Atishi and several Ministers of her Cabinet including Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Imran Hussain; former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia; Somnath Bharti and Amanatullah Khan.

Bigwigs from the BJP include Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, Kapil Mishra, Kailash Gahlot, OP Sharma, Satish Upadhyay, Harish Khurana and Ravinder Negi, while from the Congress, its Delhi unit chief Devender Yadav, former MP Sandeep Dikshit, former MLAs — Anil Chaudhary, Haroon Yusuf and Alka Lamba.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates on the numbers, key trends, and reactions from across the political spectrum.