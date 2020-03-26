A northeast Delhi mohalla clinic doctor, his wife and daughter have tested positive for novel Coronavirus, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

The minister said that the doctor and four others including his wife and daughter tested positive for the virus after they reportedly came in contact with an infected woman who returned from Saudi Arabia.

A total of 800 people who came in contact with the doctor have been quarantined for 14 days, the minister said.

On Wednesday, Shahdara Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) had directed all those who visited or were present at the mohalla clinic in Mohanpuri area of Maujpur between March 12 and 18 to go into home quarantine for 15 days.

Mohalla clinics are community health centres set up by the Delhi government that offer primary healthcare services to economically weaker sections of society.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that at least 5 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 35 in the national capital.

Delhi has so far reported one death due to the Coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, India has now reported 15 deaths due to Coronavirus, with fresh reports of casualties from Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra. The number of COVID-19 cases have also risen to 649 in the country.