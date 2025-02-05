Delhi District Election office refutes AAP allegations, explains reliever issue

The District Election Office (DEO), New Delhi has claimed that polling agents inside were unwilling to come out, which prevented relievers from being accommodated.

It was while responding to the claims made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha regarding difficulties faced by party relievers at polling booths.

Chadha had alleged that security personnel were blocking the entry of relievers, preventing them from replacing polling agents inside the booths.

He raised concerns that without relievers, key aspects of the election process, such as verifying the voting turnout and monitoring the integrity of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), could be compromised.

Chadha highlighted that AAP had received multiple complaints from polling stations where relievers were not being allowed entry, while the polling agents inside were unwilling to vacate.

According to Chadha, both relievers and polling agents hold equal status, and without proper relief, transparency in the election process would be undermined.

“In almost half the booths, we’re facing this issue. The security outside is not allowing our relievers to go inside. If the relievers can’t enter, and polling agents refuse to come out, we can’t verify the election process. It raises concerns about potential fraudulent activity or EVM malfunctions that remain unaddressed,” Chadha stated.

In response to these allegations, the DEO clarified the situation through a tweet, stating that some incidents regarding reliever access had been reported.

However, after on-ground verification, it was found that the polling agents inside the booths were unwilling to step out, which hindered the reliever’s ability to take over.

The DEO reassured the public that sector officers and presiding officers have now been sensitized to ensure a smoother transition for relievers at polling stations.

Chadha further emphasized that the AAP has been in contact with the District Election Officer to resolve the matter, stressing the importance of ensuring free and fair elections.

“The election process must be impartial, and every voter should have the opportunity to vote for their preferred party without interference. We’ve raised these issues in writing with the Chief Election Commissioner and the Delhi Election Officer,” he added.

With the elections at a critical stage, the AAP MP called for a level playing field, urging authorities to prevent any last-minute disruptions or alleged misconduct that could impact voter confidence.