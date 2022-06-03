Delhi developing several lakes alongside Rohini STP: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday, said the Delhi Government is developing several lakes alongside the Rohini STP. Delhi Chief Minister Manish Shisodia, who conducted an on-ground inspection of two lakes being developed around the Rohini STP, said, “We aim to treat water and repurpose water and increase groundwater levels.”

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj and senior officials on a visit to the project touted to augment Delhi’s water production capacity.

“We are working on a unique mix of natural and scientific methods to prevent sewage from falling into the Yamuna,” said the Delhi Chief Minister.

“Our experiments have proven to be highly successful; for the first time in 15-20 years Delhi’s water production levels have increased from 930 MGD to 990 MGD,” Kejriwal said.

He said the city government is trying to augment Delhi’s water production capacity both by implementing measures internally and asking the Centre to increase Delhi’s share of water coming from neighbouring states.

“We will supply treated water from Rohini STP to nearby lakes; this will increase groundwater levels which can later be put to use via tube wells,” the Chief Minister said.

“Besides cleaning the Yamuna, we are constantly increasing our production capacity by recharging groundwater to supply water 24×7 to every Delhiite,” he said.