Delhi continues to reel under ‘very poor’ air, AQI ‘severe’ at five places

Delhi continued to reel under ‘very poor’ air quality on the fourth consecutive day with Air Quality Index (AQI) at five areas hitting the ‘severe’ mark, clocking above 400, the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB) data said on Tuesday.

The city’s average AQI on Tuesday evening reached 364, as per the CPCB, based on readings from 37 out of 40 air monitoring stations across the national capital.

The hazardous air under ‘severe’ category was recorded at Mundka with AQI 430, Anand Vihar- 422, Rohini 413, North Campus- 407, and New Moti Bagh- 403. There were 32 areas in the city reeling under “very poor” air with AQI values clocking more than 300 on Tuesday.

Many people were seen wearing face masks across the city, be it on the streets, buses, Metro trains and busy market places.

Starting Wednesday, only EV, CNG and BS- VI compliant diesel buses will be allowed to enter the city, coming from the NCR areas.

Expressing concerns over Delhi’s deteriorating air quality, Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said that wind speed has decreased in the city, while the cold was increasing which has made the situation stagnant.

He informed that a review meeting of the concerned officials over the situation in Delhi has been called on Wednesday to decide further action plan to manage the issue.

Rai said the government was monitoring every aspect of the air pollution situation and taking necessary steps towards the same.

Air quality under ‘severe’ category affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, while ‘very poor’ quality air can cause respiratory illnes on prolonged exposure.

The AQI level between zero and 50 has fallen under ‘good’ category, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 falls under the ‘severe’ category, according to the CPCB.