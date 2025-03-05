Delhi Congress to focus on strengthening organisation at grassroots level

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said on Wednesday that the suggestions and views expressed at the block and District Congress Committee meetings would be taken into account for the strengthening of the organisation at the grassroots level.

Notably, the Congress drew a blank in the recently-concluded Assembly elections. However, the party’s vote share increased as compared to 2020 Assembly polls.

Yadav said that resumption of the monthly block and District Congress Committee meetings will revitalise the party at the grassroot level in the capital.

The Delhi Congress chief said that the suggestions and views expressed at the block and District Congress Committee meetings will be taken into account as the party embarks on strengthening the organisation at the grassroot level.

He said the strengths and weaknesses of the organization witnessed during the recent Assembly elections will be given due attention when the party embarks on a mission to revitalise the party at the ground level, and necessary changes will be made wherever necessary to strengthen the party.

“Delhi Congress, as a responsible Opposition party, will act as a powerful voice to speak up for the people whenever the BJP government in Delhi fails to fulfill its promises and falls short of resuming the development works. The development works done by the Congress during its 15-year reign to make Delhi one of the best cities in the world had been undone by the misrule of the previous Kejriwal government for over 11 years,” Yadav said.

He said people now are looking up to the BJP government to restore the capital to its old glory.

“The BJP government will not be allowed to get away with empty rhetoric without fulfilling its many promises made to the people. As a first step, it should honour its promise of depositing Rs 2,500 into the accounts of every woman in the capital every month,” added Yadav.