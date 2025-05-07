Delhi conducts defence mock drill with blaring sirens and evacuation of people

Delhi on Wednesday successfully conducted a mock drill at 55 locations in the city as directed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, with blaring sirens and evacuation of people by the civil defence volunteers and members of disaster management authority.

As soon as the air raid siren started to buzz, volunteers immediately took shelter in sturdy structures like the subway or basement of buildings.

Moreover, PCR vans and fire engines were stationed at multiple locations while there was a heavy deployment of security personnel and civil defence volunteers.

The fire department officials used cranes to evacuate people from buildings in case of an emergency following air attacks.

In the national capital, drills were held at key locations such as Connaught place, Chandni Chowk and Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) among others.

At the NDMC building, an alarm siren was sounded and employees were evacuated and rushed to the basement.

Similarly, a mock drill was also conducted in the RBI building with instructions being given to stay away from glass windows and find a safe place to hide covering heads with both hands.

Under the nationwide mega civil defence mock drill, Delhi termed it as ‘Operation Abhyaas’, mock drills simulating multiple hostile scenarios like air raids, multiple fire emergencies, and search and rescue operations among others were carried out.