Delhi CM, Naval Chief pay tributes to Lt Vinay Narwal killed in Pahalgam terror attack

Rich tributes poured in for naval officer, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was gunned down by the militants in the Pahalgam terror attack. He was on honeymoon with Himanshi, a school teacher, after their marriage on April 16.

The mortal remains of the deceased officer were flown to New Delhi before being sent to his hometown in Karnal, Haryana. A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Cargo Terminal of Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Paying her last respect to her departed husband, an inconsolable Himanshi said, “I pray that his soul rests in peace and he has the best life wherever he is. And we will make him proud in every way. It’s because of him that the world is still surviving and we should be proud of him in every way…in every way.”

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi also paid tributes to the soldier. In a statement shared by the Indian Navy, the CNS expressed deep sorrow over the Narwal’s death. “Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, and all Personnel of the Indian Navy are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Lt Vinay Narwal, who fell to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this moment of unimaginable grief.”

“The Indian Navy also stands in solemn solidarity with all others who lost their lives in this heinous act of violence. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families, and we pray for the swift recovery of those injured,” the post further added.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also present at the ceremony along with Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva. “The Government of India stands with the families of the deceased in this time of crisis and will provide all possible support to help them rebuild their lives,” Gupta told the families of the victims.

“Every Indian is determined to avenge the killing of 27 innocent people, and in their honor, all scheduled Delhi BJP programs on April 23 and 24 will remain postponed, “Sachdeva said. Later, he announced the cancellation of all previously scheduled political programs of the Delhi BJP on April 23 and 24.

The terror attack carried out by the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, left 26 tourists dead and several others injured.