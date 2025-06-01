Delhi CM Gupta takes holy dip in Uttarakhand to mark completion of her 100 days in office

On completion of her 100 days in office, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday embarked on a two-day spiritual visit to Uttarakhand, accompanied by her family. The visit began with a holy dip at the revered Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar, followed by a special worship and prayers to Goddess Ganga.

“After completing nearly 100 days in office, I have come to this sacred land of Haridwar in Uttarakhand and taken a holy dip in the Ganga along with my family. Bowing at the feet of Maa Ganga, I pray for a Viksit Bharat, in which Delhi too plays its part and moves forward as a model of prosperity for the nation,” Gupta told the media after the rituals.

She said her government is continuously working towards making the Yamuna River as clean as the Ganga. Taking a swipe at the previous AAP government, the chief minister alleged that they did not take a single step to clean the holy river that flows through the national capital.

Gupta, along with his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami, dropped by the ashram of spiritual leader Sadhvi Rithambara. The duo inaugurated the ‘Vatsalya Ganga Ashray’, a newly constructed Dharamshala in Haridwar. Her itinerary includes attending the evening Ganga Aarti in Rishikesh.

The BJP-led Delhi government marked the completion of its first 100 days in office on Saturday. On the occasion, the government released a ‘workbook’ outlining key public welfare initiatives and developmental milestones achieved under Gupta’s leadership.