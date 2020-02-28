Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday lashed out at the Congress saying the grand old party is incapable of lecturing the BJP on the Delhi clashes which have left at least 39 people dead.

Addressing the media, Prasad criticised Sonia Gandhi saying that she was trying to teach the government ‘Raj Dharma’.

He further claimed that the Congress chief and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi were provoking the people.

“Shreemati Sonia Gandhi please don’t preach us ‘Rajdharma’ (Ruler’s Duty). Your record is full of rapid violations, twists and turns for plane and simple vote bank politics,” Prasad said.

The senior BJP leader further said the Congress can stoop to any level for vote bank politics, but it should act responsibly for maintaining peace and harmony in the country.

“BJP condemns in strongest possible terms the politics Congress is trying to do when it is most important to work on peace in Delhi,” the law minister said.

On being asked about the party’s stand on ‘inflammatory’ statements made by its leaders, Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur, Prasad said the BJP doesn’t support any provocative comments made.

“We have clarified our position very clearly, we do not approve these statements,” he said.

On Thursday, a delegation from the Indian National Congress led by party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum on the unprecedented violence in Northeast Delhi.

Addressing the media after submitting the memorandum, Gandhi had said that Home Minister Amit Shah should be sacked for “abdicating” his duties and both the centre and Arvind Kejriwal’s government in Delhi had been “mute spectators” to the clashes.

“Rashtrapati ji you are given the highest possible responsibility under the Constitution of India: to act as the conscience keeper of this Government and to remind it of its Constitutional duty and the pillars of Raj Dharma, by which any just government must abide,” the Congress said in its memorandum.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) had met on Wednesday and after deliberations for more than two hours, party president Sonia Gandhi demanded that the Home Minister should resign following his “colossal failure” in controlling violence in Northeast Delhi.

Alleging the violence as a “planned incident”, Gandhi claimed that there is a “conspiracy behind the violence which the country witnessed during the Delhi elections as well”.

Moments after the Congress chief hit out at the BJP and blamed it of conspiring to fuel tensions in Delhi, Union minister Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad accused her of playing “dirty politics” over the Delhi violence.

In the violence that erupted after the supporters and opponents of CAA clashed, several bullets were fired from both sides claiming many lives, including that of a Delhi Police head constable. On Wednesday, the body of an Intelligence Bureau staffer was fished out of a drain in Chand Bagh area.

The violence started on Saturday last week after BJP leader Kapil Mishra carried out a rally in Jaffrabad area and gave a three-day ultimatum to the anti-CAA protesters in the area to clear. “Three days’ ultimatum for Delhi Police – clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. After this, we won’t listen to you,” he declared. In a video of the speech, he can be seen making these incendiary comments even as a Delhi Police officer stands next to him.