Delhi CEO reaches doorsteps of elderly voters, specially abled to facilitate voting

In a first, the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) of Delhi on Thursday started a home voting facility for elderly voters above 85 years of age and persons with disabilities across all seven parliamentary constituencies of the city.

This initiative will carry on till May 24, marking the first time such a facility has been made available in the Lok Sabha polls.

Delhi CEO P Krishnamurthy highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating, “By providing the home voting facility to senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PwD), we express our care and respect towards them. Our goal is to make the electoral process accessible to all and to encourage greater participation.”

In Delhi, 5,472 voters, who are either over the age of 85 or PwDs, have successfully filled out Form 12D, enabling them to avail the home voting facility in the general election, he said.

In case they choose to vote at the polling booth instead, 8,000 volunteers and 4,000 wheelchairs have been stationed at polling locations to further facilitate their participation, the poll panel’s Delhi office said.

Voting from home takes place with involvement of a full contingent of polling staff and security personnel with secrecy of voting diligently maintained.

With this, the Election Commission (EC) has taken another decisive step towards facilitating a more equitable and representative democracy, where every citizen’s voice matters, regardless of physical limitations or age.

In this process, a dedicated team of polling officials and security personnel will visit the voters’ residence to collect their votes.

The entire process will also be videographed to ensure transparency, an official added.

The step taken by the Delhi CEO marks a significant move towards creating a more inclusive electoral environment, enabling older citizens and differently-abled citizens to exercise their right to vote in a safe, dignified, and accessible manner.