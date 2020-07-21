In a digital briefing, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Today the Cabinet passed the “Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Scheme’.”

“Once implemented, the ration will be delivered to the house of beneficiaries. They will not have to step out and come to the ration shops. This is a revolutionary step.”

The scheme was given a nod in a cabinet meeting, said Kejriwal, adding that the wheat, sugar, and rice will be packed and will be directly sent to the houses.

“This scheme will be implemented in around six to seven months. The day this scheme will be enforced, the Centre’s scheme of ‘one nation, one ration card’ will also be floated,” he added.

The Chief Minister, however, asserted that people will be given the option whether they want to pick up the ration from the shops or want it delivered to their homes.