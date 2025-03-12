Delhi Budget will focus on economic security of poor, empowerment of women: Ravinder Indraj

Delhi Minister for Social Welfare and Cooperative Ravinder Indraj Singh, chaired a departmental review meeting on Wednesday, discussed new schemes and directed concerned officials to prepare the budget proposals keeping in view ‘Antyodaya’ principles to ensure rise and development of the last person in the society.

He emphasised the incorporation of suggestions from the public while preparing the budget proposals and the discussions held during the meeting centered on introducing new schemes, expanding existing facilities, enhancing transparency through digitization, and financial provisions for the 2025-26 budget.

He asserted that schemes should align with the “Viksit Delhi Sankalp” initiative, focusing on economic security for the underprivileged, women’s empowerment, and self-reliance for the youth.

Singh stated that the budget should convey a social message, reaffirming the government’s commitment to the poor and marginalized.

He said that the Delhi government aims to further the existing schemes for the underprivileged, promote self-reliance among youth and women, and advance pension schemes, cooperative initiatives, and welfare programs.

He added that the budget would be prepared through direct communication with the public and online platforms, incorporating their suggestions.

Meanwhile, the ministers of the Delhi government, including the chief minister Rekha Gupta, have been, for several days, going amidst public and seeking suggestions for the upcoming budget from different sections of the society.

The CM had earlier said that public insights will be the foundation of Delhi’s budget 2025-26, and it will be inclusive of all sections of the society.