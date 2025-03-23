Delhi Budget 2025 will fulfill manifesto promises: BJP President Virendra Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has assured that the upcoming Delhi Budget 2025 would be dedicated to the people of the capital, fully aligning with the promises made in the BJP’s election manifesto.

Emphasizing the party’s commitment to holistic development, Sachdeva stated that the budget would include provisions benefiting youth, women, farmers, and traders, ensuring an all-round progress of Delhi.

“This budget has been prepared based on suggestions from the people of Delhi. The BJP government is committed to steering Delhi toward a new phase of development, breaking away from the stagnation of the past decade,” he asserted.

He also highlighted that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, having been a student in Delhi herself, has prioritized education and other critical sectors while crafting the budget. “Through consultations with officials from all departments and engagement with various sections of society, this budget will pave the way for a new direction in Delhi’s development,” he added.