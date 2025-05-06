Delhi braces for civil defence mock drill as part of nationwide initiative

Mock drills will be conducted at several locations in Delhi as part of a nationwide emergency preparedness initiative on the directives of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the drill that will include the sounding of war sirens and the participation of civil defence volunteers, police personnel, and various government departments.

Advertisement

Senior Delhi Police officials have also instructed all deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to formulate detailed preparation plans. Notably, the Delhi Police made elaborate security arrangements in the key areas of the city including Connaught place, India Gate Sarojani Nagar market and Gole market among others.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Delhi Police has installed its LRAD (Long Range Acoustic Device) System for the mock drill. This device has a range of more than one kilometre and can be used as a hooter to alert the public in case of a sudden attack or as a public announcement system to give a message to a large gathering.

Also, the drill will take place at various schools also during the morning time in the city.

Earlier in the day, LG VK Saxena chaired a meeting in connection with the preparedness for the mock drill.

The drills are also conducted under three categories, namely high priority, medium priority, and low priority. Delhi stands in the Category 1 as per a government communication.