# India

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 16, 2025 3:55 pm

Delhi-bound Air India flight returns to Hong Kong after mid-air technical issue

Photo: IANS

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane bound for New Delhi returned to Hong Kong on Monday as a precautionary measure after a mid-air technical issue was suspected.

“AI315 returned to Hong Kong shortly after take-off due to a technical issue. The flight landed safely and is undergoing checks as a matter of abundant precaution,” according to sources.

The Hong Kong-Delhi flight took off at around 9.30 am (IST) before circling back to the airport within 90 minutes, data from online tracker Flightradar24 showed.

AI315 made a return to Hong Kong International Airport after requesting local standby at around 1 pm and landed safely at around 1:15 pm. The flight took off from Hong Kong at around 12:20 pm. It reached an altitude of 22,000 feet and then started descending, according to the flight tracking website AirNav Radar. The plane is 7 years old.

The incident comes days after an Air India flight to London, using the same type of Boeing aircraft, crashed in Ahmedabad moments after take-off, killing 241 of the 242 people on board.

