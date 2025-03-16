Delhi BJP will undergo organisational restructuring next week: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva announced on Sunday that the process of organisational restructuring – “Sangathan Parv” – of the state unit of the party would commence next week.

Notably, the announcement came in the wake of the saffron party registering a historic win in the recently-concluded Delhi assembly elections and coming to power in the state after 26 years.

For the process, the national election officer of the saffron party has appointed Mahendra Nagpal the election officer for Delhi, along with two assistant election officers, including Yogesh Atrey and Vijay Solanki.

Sachdeva said the BJP is a party that operates through collective leadership while ensuring internal democracy and providing every worker with the opportunity to be part of the organisational structure.

He further mentioned that under the organisational restructuring, elections would be held for booth, mandal, district committees, and finally the state committee.

However, wherever the workers desire, the committees can also be formed through coordination, the Delhi BJP chief added.

BJP leaders said the party follows a democratic process where no position is permanent while the workers get to share responsibilities with time.