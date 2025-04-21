Delhi BJP to launch Waqf reform awareness campaign to counter misinformation

The Delhi BJP is set to launch a Waqf reform awareness campaign in the city to counter the “misinformation” spread by the opposition regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill.

BJP Minority Morcha national president Jamal SIddiqui provided detailed information about the benefits that the Waqf amendment bill will bring to the Muslim community.

Siddiqui also stated that the BJP-led central government has no intention of weakening the Waqf Board, and rather, wants to strengthen it like an iron pillar, and accordingly the amendments have been made, and Muslims in the country need to understand them with patience.

According to the BJP leader, through this bill, the BJP governments in several states will free Waqf properties from alleged illegal encroachments, and work towards securing the rights of poor and backward Muslims.

This amendment bill has been introduced specifically to clamp down on those who have illegally used these properties.

He said that this public awareness campaign is being organized at the mandal (block) level until May 5, in order to counter any misinformation being spread.

In this regard a meeting was held at the Delhi BJP state office in the presence of Siddiqui and party’s Delhi State General Secretary Vishnu Mittal.

In the meeting, Minority Morcha Delhi State in-charge Qari Mohammad Haroon, President Anees Abbasi, along with several district presidents and state team members were also present.

Jamal further said that in the times to come, nothing can stop the progress and growth of Muslims in the country , as Allah always sends someone for the welfare of the people, and presently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working as that very person sent by almighty.

Meanwhile, Mittal alleged that the Waqf Board has become synonymous with corruption.

Abbasi, in his address, said that PM Modi’s slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (Together with all, Development for all) is expanding, with women’s participation being given special focus.