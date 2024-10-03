Delhi BJP launches campaign to highlight broken and potholes of city roads

The Delhi BJP, on Thursday, launched a campaign to highlight broken roads and potholes in the national capital attributing them to the incompetence and corruption of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Chief of the state unit of the Saffron party Virendra Sachdeva, along with the party’s MPs, district presidents, councilors, and state officials, took to the streets across the city to put up “cut-outs” at potholes across many locations to bring the issue to the limelight.

Sachdeva said through the campaign, the BJP aims to expose the lies of the Kejriwal regime, alleging that 10 years of the AAP’s incompetence and corruption are on display on Delhi’s roads in the form of potholes.

“We are exposing Chief Minister Atishi Marlena and her ministers, who are busy conducting media events while we show the reality,” Sachdeva claimed.

He alleged that the potholes have existed for a very long time, and the MLAs demand commissions of up to 35 per cent in the name of road construction, he added.

According to the Delhi BJP chief, the entire stretch of the Old Delhi station road, Church Mission Road, and Khari Baoli roads are broken and added that Chandni Chowk and Khari Baoli, being the hub of trade, leave a poor impression on visiting traders.

Outer Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia, along with councilor Gajendra Daral staged a protest at Mundka, where the streets have been waterlogged for months, forcing people to live a miserable life, as many face difficulty in reaching their homes, as streets are filled with dirty water.

Chandolia alleged that the entire outer and rural Delhi has been a victim of the Kejriwal government’s incompetence and corruption, leaving the entire area in disrepair.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta, along with councilor Poonam Saini, held a protest on the broken roads in Nangloi, Najafgarh Road.

Gupta said that the Central government has developed many flyovers and highways in Delhi, whereas the Kejriwal government has given the city broken and dilapidated roads, he alleged.

According to Delhi BJP media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, saffron party workers on Thursday displayed over 140 hoardings, exposing the Kejriwal government’s failures in about 60 assembly constituencies across Delhi.