Delhi BJP govt clears Ayushman Bharat, tabling of CAG reports in first cabinet meeting

The newly-formed Delhi government approved Ayushman Bharat Scheme and tabling of CAG reports in the first meeting of its cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the secretariat on Thursday.

The chief minister, while briefing the media after the meeting, informed that the two main agendas were unanimously approved by the cabinet after a discussion along with the allocation of the portfolios to the ministers.

She said that the formalities of the Ayushman Bharat scheme would be completed before being implemented at the earliest.

Gupta said tabling of the 14 CAG reports was pending for long since the previous government had not put them forward.

On the allocation of portfolios, she said as the CM, she will have departments such as the General Administration, Services, Finance, Revenue, Woman and Child Development, Land and Building, Information and Public Relation, Vigilance, Administrative Reforms, Planning and other departments which are not allocated to other ministers.

According to the CM, Parvesh Sahib Singh will have the departments including the PWD, Legislative Affairs, Irrigation and Flood Control, Water and Gurdwara Elections.

Minister Ashish Sood will be in charge of Home, Power, Urban Development, Education & Higher Education and Training & Technical Education departments.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa has been allocated departments including Food and Supplies, Forest and Environment and Industries.

Kapil Mishra will have Law and Justice, Labour Department, Employment Department, Department of Art and Culture, Language and Tourism Department.

Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh has been assigned Health and Family Welfare, Transport and Information & Technology.

Ravinder Singh Indraj has been given the responsibility of Social Welfare , SC and ST Welfare, Cooperative and Elections.