Delhi BJP Chief slams Atishi’s appointment as CM, alleges Kejriwal acted under pressure

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday criticised the appointment of Education Minister Atishi as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, alleging that Arvind Kejriwal made the decision unwillingly under pressure from AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

In a sharp attack on AAP’s leadership, Sachdeva claimed that Atishi’s elevation was not Kejriwal’s choice but a result of Sisodia’s influence within the party.

“Arvind Kejriwal made her the CM unwillingly. He could not appoint the person he wanted because of pressure from Manish Sisodia,” Sachdeva said.

He added, “She was also given all the departments because of Manish Sisodia. Atishi has been made CM under his pressure.”

The Delhi BJP chief alleged that while the face has changed, the “corrupt character” of the party remains the same.

“The face has changed, but the corrupt character remains the same, and the people of Delhi will ask for answers,” he remarked.

Sachdeva’s remarks came shortly after AAP leader Gopal Rai formally announced Atishi as Arvind Kejriwal’s successor.

The decision was taken during a Legislative Party meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party. Her name was proposed by Kejriwal and she was unanimously elected as Delhi AAP’s Legislative Party Leader.

Following this, Kejriwal, who announced his decision to step down as Delhi CM on Sunday, will formally submit his resignation to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena at around 4:30 pm today, marking the end of his tenure as Delhi’s CM.