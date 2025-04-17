Delhi assembly to go paperless from monsoon session: Speaker Gupta

Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta announced on Thursday that the upcoming Monsoon Session of the house, scheduled to be held in July, will be conducted entirely without the use of paper.

Gupta said this would be made possible through the implementation of cutting-edge software and mobile applications developed under the National e-Vidhan Application (NEVA) initiative.

Gupta, who visited Odisha legislative assembly on Thursday, along with his delegation from Delhi studied the software, gadgets, and applications being developed under the NeVA project.

Accompanying him in the delegation from the Delhi Legislative Assembly was Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and other officials of the secretariat.

They mentioned that Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker Surama Padhi and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi warmly welcomed the delegates from Delhi and shared detailed information regarding the implementation of the NeVA project.

Gupta remarked that Odisha is the latest state to join the NeVA ecosystem, and the technology adopted here is both advanced and efficient.

“Odisha has learned from the experiences of other states and has implemented an excellent model. We aim to study their practices closely and further refine and adapt them for Delhi,” Gupta added.

The Delhi assembly delegation examined various NeVA components such as apps, dashboards, and war rooms, gaining a first-hand understanding of how technology can enhance legislative transparency and streamline proceedings.

The team also visited service centers to observe how digital tools are facilitating smooth legislative operations.

Speaker Gupta added that Delhi Assembly intends to adopt elements of Odisha’s NeVA model as needed in the future and plans to invite Odisha’s technical experts to Delhi to share their knowledge.

He said, “Our vision is to position the Delhi Legislative Assembly as a leader in technological innovation, serving as a model for other states to follow.”