Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: BJP crosses the halfway mark in early trends

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: CM Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal trail in early trends
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, was also trailing against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 1149 votes at 9:54 am.
Several AAP heavyweights, including party supremo Arvind Kejriwal Chief Minister Atishi, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and senior leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, are trailing in their respective constituencies.
The counting is currently underway for all the 70 assembly seats.
Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is trailing in Jangpura against BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah by 1,314 votes. In Kalkaji, Chief Minister Atishi is behind BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by 1,342 votes, while in Greater Kailash, senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj is trailing by 2,583 votes against BJP’s Shikha Roy.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is also locked in a tight contest in the New Delhi seat, where he currently trails with a narrow margin of 225 votes. BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh is leading from the constituency. Earlier, Kejriwal was leading by a margin of over 300 votes in a dramatic swing.
