Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: BJP crosses the halfway mark in early trends

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossed the halfway mark in the Delhi Assembly elections, leading in 42 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is ahead in 27, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 10:15 AM.

The counting is currently underway for all the 70 assembly seats.

Several AAP heavyweights, including party supremo Arvind Kejriwal Chief Minister Atishi, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and senior leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, are trailing in their respective constituencies.

Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is trailing in Jangpura against BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah by 1,314 votes. In Kalkaji, Chief Minister Atishi is behind BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by 1,342 votes, while in Greater Kailash, senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj is trailing by 2,583 votes against BJP’s Shikha Roy.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is also locked in a tight contest in the New Delhi seat, where he currently trails with a narrow margin of 225 votes. BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh is leading from the constituency. Earlier, Kejriwal was leading by a margin of over 300 votes in a dramatic swing.