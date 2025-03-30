Delhi Assembly celebrates Hindu New Year with cultural evening and ‘Shobha Yatra’

For the first time, the Delhi Legislative Assembly hosted a cultural evening on Sunday to celebrate the auspicious Hindu New Year, which begins with Chaitra Shukla Pratipada and Chaitra Navratri.

Addressing the event, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta stated, “Hinduism is not just a religion but a way of life. It is the most tolerant and inclusive faith, embracing all. Its foundation is based on the principle of Sarve Bhadrani Pasyantu, Sarve Shantu Niramayah, which means, ‘May all beings be happy, may all beings be healthy.’”

He highlighted that India’s culture, traditions, literature, history, and art have fascinated people worldwide since ancient times. Quoting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said, “Hindu society is like an elixir; it is immortal and has the power to turn every defeat into victory.”

The Speaker advocated for a National Cultural Policy to educate children about Indian traditions and instill cultural sensitivity.

“Our culture is not something that can be learned solely from books; it is passed down through families and society. However, it is concerning that the younger generation is forgetting traditions and values due to the influence of Western culture and the internet,” he added.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gupta emphasized, “India’s promise is not just a development agenda; it is a value-driven agenda, inspired by our heritage and guided by the principles of justice, equality, and compassion. Let us all resolve to uphold these values and work toward building a stronger India.”

Additionally, to mark the Hindu New Year, a grand ‘Shobha Yatra’ was organized in Pitampura, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta actively participating. She extended her prayers for happiness and prosperity for all citizens on this sacred occasion.

She further stated that Hindu society is once again embracing its glorious cultural roots, with the world acknowledging the greatness of ‘Sanatan Dharma’. She noted that Yoga and Ayurveda have gained global recognition and acceptance.

Extending her best wishes for the Hindu New Year, CM Gupta reiterated the government’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage, contributing to societal progress, and fulfilling the vision of making India a Vishwaguru (global leader).

