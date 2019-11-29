The Delhi-NCR region on Friday saw a drastic improvement in the pollution levels as the AQI came down to double digits at the ‘satisfactory’ category after seeing some of the worst Air quality days of the season this year after Diwali in October end.

The overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 97 according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR).

“Under the influence of Western Disturbance fairly widespread precipitation recorded in consecutive days which led to the improvement in air quality,” the SAFAR said.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’. An AQI above 500 falls in the ‘severe plus’ category.

The MeT department has predicted light rains in later parts of the day.

The air in the national capital was so toxic after Diwali that the Environmental Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) had declared a public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR and had advised people, especially children and the aged, to limit their exposure to the environment.