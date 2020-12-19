Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the national capital appears to have cleared the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi has reported 1,133 new cases, far below a peak of over 8,000 last month, and a positivity rate of less than 1.5 per cent.

“It appears that the third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi is now ending. Around 90,000 daily tests are being conducted in Delhi today. This is the highest number of daily tests in the country,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

“There was a time in November when the daily cases went up to nearly 8,600. But, even then it wasn’t a panicky situation in Delhi, and beds were available. We fought it all together. The fresh cases count today is 1,133, the official report will soon be out,” he added.

India, this morning, passed the one crore coronavirus cases mark becoming second after USA to cross the grim mark in terms of caseload.

Since the virus has entered the country, nearly 1.45 lakh deaths have been reported in the country. However, the United States have double count as compared to India’s with 3,13,588 deaths.

Kejriwal in the online briefing said that the situation in Delhi has improved significantly as the positivity rate had gone up to 15.26 per cent in early November.

It is now down to 1.3 per cent, one of the lowest so far in Delhi, and nationally too. The active cases, which were around 45,000 in November, are now down to about 12,000, he added.

“The daily average test count falls in the region of 90,000 in Delhi. Someone had advised us to show improvement in testing figures through fraudulent procedures… I issued strict orders, I can say that all our tests figures are genuine,” he said.

“I salute COVID-19 warriors, frontline worker; I thank centre, political parties and religious institutions for their support and cooperation,” Delhi CM said.

He advised the citizens to “still be vigilant, observe safety norms like wearing masks and observing social distancing”.