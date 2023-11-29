Delhi air quality remains in ‘poor’ category

On Wednesday morning people of Delhi woke up in a thick blanket of haze, as the air quality index in the National Capital remains in the ‘poor’ category.

As per the official data, in the Alipur area and Ashok Vihar, the air quality was recorded as ‘poor’ with AQI readings of 260 and 288, respectively, at 7 a.m.

In the ITO Delhi, the AQI was 381, falling in the ‘very poor’ category, while Aya Nagar logged an AQI of 184, falling in the ‘moderate’ category.

Similary, the AQI at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (T3) was recorded at 232, falling in the ‘poor’ category.

The air pollution in the National Capital had cleaned up slightly on Tuesday morning following light rainfall in several parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region on Monday.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered ‘good’, 100 to 200 ‘moderate’, 200 to 300 ‘poor’, 300 to 400 ‘very poor’ and from 400 to 500 or above ‘severe’.

Meanwhile,Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday advised citizens to remain cautious, although the air quality improved after the rain on Monday.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “A few days back, Delhi’s AQI had reached the ‘Severe’ category. On Monday, the city received light rain because of which there has been an improvement in pollution. The fluctuation will carry on. I request the people in Delhi and NCR to be alert.”

Gopal Rai further said that stubble burning in Punjab stopped but the activities in NCR region was currently having a big impact on pollution.

“Stubble burning has stopped in Punjab but due to vehicle pollution especially as the wedding season is going on, vehicle movement has increased multiple times during the night. The activities in the NCR region are also making a big impact. I request people that although there is improvement people should still be alert. The monitoring of GRAP III is going on strictly, he added.