Delhi air pollution at “Hazardous” level with AQI 718

After witnessing a reasonably better quality of air during Diwali celebration, National capital Delhi woke up to a hazy Saturday with “hazardous” Air Quality Index of 718 at several places including Anand Vihar in east Delhi.

Air quality of Delhi on Saturday morning neared the ‘severe’ zone amid adverse meteorological conditions – low temperatures and calm winds – and an increase in incidents of stubble burning in Punjab.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi stood at 396 at 10am, worsening from 357 at 4pm on Friday. It was 354 on Thursday, 271 on Wednesday, 302 on Tuesday and 312 on Monday (Diwali).

718 Hazardous Updated Sat 12:00 Temp.: 30.15°C

Current Past 48 hours data Min Max PM2.5 AQI 307 179 392 PM10 AQI 718 206 892 O3 AQI 7 3 94 NO2 AQI 88 35 108 SO2 AQI 10 5 16 CO AQI 4 1 36 Temp. 30 21 31 Pressure 972 972 975 Humidity 47 42 94 Wind 1 0 1

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.