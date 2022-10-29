Follow Us:
Delhi air pollution at “Hazardous” level with AQI 718

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi stood at 396 at 10am, worsening from 357 at 4pm on Friday. It was 354 on Thursday, 271 on Wednesday, 302 on Tuesday and 312 on Monday (Diwali).

SNS | Delhi | October 29, 2022 12:58 pm

Delhi Air Quality Hazardous

Hazardous level of pollution

After witnessing a reasonably better quality of air during Diwali celebration, National capital Delhi woke up to a hazy Saturday with “hazardous”  Air Quality Index of 718 at several places including Anand Vihar in east Delhi.

Air quality of Delhi on Saturday morning neared the ‘severe’ zone amid adverse meteorological conditions – low temperatures and calm winds – and an increase in incidents of stubble burning in Punjab.

Anand Vihar, Delhi, Delhi, India AQIAnand Vihar, Delhi, Delhi, India Real-time Air Quality Index (AQI).
718
Hazardous
Updated Sat 12:00
Temp.: 30.15°C
Current Past 48 hours data Min Max
PM2.5 AQI
 307 Anand Vihar, Delhi, Delhi PM25 (fine particulate matter) measured by : • Delhi Pollution Control Commitee (Government of NCT of Delhi) • CPCB - India Central Pollution Control Board. Values are converted to the US EPA AQI standard. 179 392
PM10 AQI
 718 Anand Vihar, Delhi, Delhi PM10 (respirable particulate matter) measured by : • Delhi Pollution Control Commitee (Government of NCT of Delhi) • CPCB - India Central Pollution Control Board. Values are converted to the US EPA AQI standard. 206 892
O3 AQI
 7 Anand Vihar, Delhi, Delhi O3 (ozone) measured by : • Delhi Pollution Control Commitee (Government of NCT of Delhi) • CPCB - India Central Pollution Control Board. Values are converted to the US EPA AQI standard. 3 94
NO2 AQI
 88 Anand Vihar, Delhi, Delhi NO2 (nitrogen dioxide) measured by : • Delhi Pollution Control Commitee (Government of NCT of Delhi) • CPCB - India Central Pollution Control Board. Values are converted to the US EPA AQI standard. 35 108
SO2 AQI
 10 Anand Vihar, Delhi, Delhi SO2 (sulfur dioxide) measured by : • Delhi Pollution Control Commitee (Government of NCT of Delhi) • CPCB - India Central Pollution Control Board. Values are converted to the US EPA AQI standard. 5 16
CO AQI
 4 Anand Vihar, Delhi, Delhi CO (carbon monoxide) measured by : • Delhi Pollution Control Commitee (Government of NCT of Delhi) • CPCB - India Central Pollution Control Board. Values are converted to the US EPA AQI standard. 1 36
Temp.
 30 Anand Vihar, Delhi, Delhi t (temp.) measured by Citizen Weather Observer Program (CWOP/APRS). 21 31
Pressure
 972 Anand Vihar, Delhi, Delhi p (pressure:) measured by Citizen Weather Observer Program (CWOP/APRS). 972 975
Humidity
 47 Anand Vihar, Delhi, Delhi h (humidity) measured by Citizen Weather Observer Program (CWOP/APRS). 42 94
Wind
 1 Anand Vihar, Delhi, Delhi w (wind) measured by Citizen Weather Observer Program (CWOP/APRS). 0 1

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

