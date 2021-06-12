The Delhi government has started taking steps to reduce pollution. It aims to prevent the air from becoming toxic in October-November.

The Kejriwal government has written a letter to the neighboring states of Delhi to stop stubble burning in their respective states. Apart from this, it has also recommended the spraying of bio decomposer so that instead of burning the stubble, farmers can melt it.

Moreover, the government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court for the closure of the thermal power plant. It said that around 10 thermal power plants are running around Delhi due to which pollution is increasing in Delhi-NCR region. Hence, to reduce pollution in Delhi, it is imperative that the thermal power plants be closed. The thermal power plant in Delhi has already been shut down.

Meanwhile, a smog tower is being built at Connaught Place and with that the national capital will be the first state in the country to install smog towers to clean the air. Its construction is being done for Rs 20 crore and work of the smog tower will be completed by August 15.

Delhi government has devised a three-pronged approach to curb the pollution in the national capital.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said in April that the the government will move at three levels–policy, technology and public participation–to fight the pollution in the city.

“The first is the policy level, and one that if designed, has a positive impact on our city. Second, at a technological level. The third is the effective use of agencies at our disposal which will focus on public participation to reduce air pollution in Delhi,” Rai had said while ddressing a two-day long roundtable conference.