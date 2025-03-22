Delhi 28th state to join e-Vidhan application platform, inks tripartite MoU

The Delhi Legislative Assembly has taken a significant step towards digital governance by signing a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) for the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

Marking a new chapter in the city’s legislative functioning, in the presence of Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Speaker Vijender Gupta, Delhi becomes the 28th legislature to sign the MoU for implementation of the project.

Advertisement

The MoU was signed by Dr Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary, MoPA; Ranjeet Singh, Secretary, Delhi Legislative Assembly; and Reetesh Singh, Principal Secretary (Law), GNCTD.

Advertisement

The agreement signifies Delhi’s commitment to transitioning to a paperless and more transparent legislative system, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “One Nation, One Application.”

The NeVA platform, developed under the guidance of MoPA, aims to bring greater efficiency, accessibility, and sustainability to legislative procedures by digitising House business, providing real-time access to documents, and enabling seamless coordination among legislators and secretariat staff.

By adopting NeVA, the Delhi Assembly will significantly reduce paper consumption, streamline workflows, and empower MLAs with digital tools for better legislative performance.

This move further strengthens the nationwide momentum towards digital transformation in legislative institutions, as NeVA continues to expand its footprint across the country.

With the constitution of the new Assembly, the integration of NeVA further accelerates the modernisation of legislative processes, making Delhi Assembly a model for digital governance.