Delhi: 25,000 take part in Amrit Kalash Yatris finale

More than 25,000 yatris from 7,000 blocks of 766 districts of the country marched to Kartavya Path/Vijay Chowk on Monday singing patriotism songs and performing beautifully choreographed cultural dance presentations during the finale of “Meri Mati Mera Desh”.

Representatives from every state and Union territory poured soil and rice from their states/UTs on the Amrit Kalash turning it into one giant Amrit Kalash in the true spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur joined the celebration and poured soil on the Amrit Kalash. On the occasion, he said in the last two years, the country celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and crores of people participated in the lakhs of programmes organized under it.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for people’s participation in “Meri Maati Mera Desh” programme and Amrit Kalash Yatras were organized in the six lakh villages of India and soil was collected from different corners of the country.

He further said the sea of humanity that has converged at the Kartavya Path was celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav by saluting the soil and martyrs. He also said the youth of the country was strengthening the vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat..

The day-long programme celebrating the country-wide Amrit Kalash Yatra saw widespread participation from every corner of the country with unmatched enthusiasm. The programme included band performances by our brave soldiers of BSF, CISF and CRPF.

For the event, delegates from 36 states and Union Territories reached the national capital through various modes of transport like specially dedicated trains, buses, and local transport to take part in the two-day programme at Kartavya Path/Vijay Chowk on October 30 and October 31. These Amrit Kalash Yatris are staying at two camps- Dhanchiri camp in Gurgaon, and Radha Soami Satsang Beas Camp in Delhi.

The “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign is a tribute to the Veers and Veeranganas who have made the supreme sacrifice for the country. In the spirit of Jan Bhagidari, the campaign comprises many activities and ceremonies conducted across the country at Panchayat/Village, Block, Urban Local Body, State and National levels.

The campaign was envisaged as a culmination of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ which began on March 12, 2021 to celebrate the 75 years of India’s independence. It has since witnessed more than two lakh programmes organised throughout the country with enthusiastic public participation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the programme which will mark the closing ceremony of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Tuesday at around 5 pm. He will inaugurate the Amrit Vatika and Amrit Mahotsav Memorial during the programme and address thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatris joining the programme from across the country.

During the programme, the prime minister will also launch ‘Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) platform for youth of the country.