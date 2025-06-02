Dehradun: Hostel warden booked for sexually abusing physically challenged minor boys

A case of sexual harassment involving two physically challenged minor brothers by their hostel warden has come to light at a boarding school in Dehradun. The cruelty was uncovered through school CCTV camera, following a complaint lodged by the victims’ mother.

As the matter came to the knowledge of the police, cops raided the boarding school hostel in Dehradun and took the CCTV camera in its custody. Police informed that the cruelty of the accused warden was clearly visible in the CCTV camera recording. The arrested warden was seen not only sexually abusing the children but also beating them brutally in the extracted CCTV recordings, said the police. The police seized the CCTV recordings and arrested the accused and sent him to jail.

Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh informed that a raid was conducted at the school hostel on the complaint of a woman on May 30 that her two minor and disabled children were being regularly beaten up and sexually harassed at a boarding school in Dehradun. The woman told the police that she had admitted her minor children in the school in April but was not allowed to speak to them as per her wishes.

According to the SSP, the mother stated that she had heard from her sons only once or twice after their admission to the school.

Singh further informed the media that the mother was horrified to learn the atrocities unleashed by the hostel warden when she met her sons on May 30, at the school. He said that the children narrated their ordeal and told the mother that they were being frequently beaten and sexually exploited by the hostel warden.

On the complaint lodged by the mother, Dehradun police registered an FIR and arrested the accused hostel warden identified as Monu, a resident of Sadiabad, Ghazipur presently living at Kargi Chowk in Dehradun. The accused was sent to the jail by the court on Sunday.

Dehradun SSP further informed that police is investigating the matter from all aspects. Singh said that a letter has also been written to Dehradun District Magistrate for recording the statements of victim minor children. Experts have been nominated and preparations are being made to record statements of the disabled children.