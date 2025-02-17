Dehradun airport ranks second in customer satisfaction, reveals AAI Survey

Dehradun airport has been ranked as the second-best airport in the country for customer satisfaction services, following Gaggal airport in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. This ranking was revealed in the latest Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) survey conducted by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

For the second consecutive time, Dehradun airport secured the second position in the CSI rankings, scoring 4.99 out of 5 points. Gaggal Airport topped the list with a perfect score of 5.

The customer satisfaction survey is conducted twice a year by AAI. On Monday, AAI released its survey report, ranking 62 airports across the country based on passenger feedback.

The National Airport Council conducts the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey annually for airports handling more than 3.5 million passengers.

Meanwhile, the Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) survey evaluates airports with lower passenger volumes. Dehradun Airport ranked fifth in 2022, third in 2023, and has now secured the second position in 2024.

The CSI survey assesses airports on 33 key parameters, including boarding facilities, terminal cleanliness, passenger transport services, behaviour of airport and airline personnel, conduct of CISF staff, internet availability, luggage trolley facilities, food quality, and flight-related information.

“Doon airport has secured the second position in the CSI rankings. Our goal is to bring Dehradun Airport to the top by enhancing facilities with the support of all employees and officers,” said Prabhakar Mishra, Directo, Dehradun airport.