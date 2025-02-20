Defence Ministry signs contract for procurement of 1868 Rough Terrain Fork Lift Trucks for Indian Armed Force

The Ministry of Defence has signed contracts with M/s ACE Limited and M/s JCB India Limited for the procurement of 1868 Rough Terrain Fork Lift Trucks (RTFLT) at a total cost of Rs 697.35 Crore. The agreements, finalised in the presence of Defence Secretary R K Singh, will provide critical logistical support to the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy.

RTFLTs are essential for combat and logistics operations, significantly reducing the need for manual handling of heavy stores. These versatile vehicles will enhance the operational efficiency of the armed forces by facilitating the transportation of large and cumbersome materials in rough and challenging terrains.

The procurement falls under the Buy (Indian) category, underscoring the government’s commitment to strengthening national defence manufacturing capabilities. By encouraging the domestic production of vital equipment, this project is expected to boost employment, especially within the MSME sector, through component manufacturing.

This contract represents a major leap toward modernising India’s defence infrastructure and empowering indigenous industries. It further aligns with the government’s ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’ vision, making a strong contribution to India’s self-reliance in defence technology.