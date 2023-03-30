Defence Ministry inks Rs 1,700 cr deal with Bharat Electronics for Lynx-U2 fire control systems for Indian Navy

The Ministry of Defence on Thursday signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of 13 Lynx-U2 Fire Control Systems for the Indian Navy at a total cost of over Rs 1,700 crore.

According to the Defence Ministry, the Lynx-U2 System is a Naval Gun Fire Control System designed and developed indigenously. It is capable of accurately tracking and engaging targets amidst sea clutter as well as air/surface targets. The 4th generation, wholly indigenous systems, will be installed on New Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels to be built indigenously at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers and Goa Shipyard Limited.

This move will generate employment of 2 lakh man-days over a period of four years and encourage active participation of various Indian industries, including MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), thus significantly contributing to the government’s efforts to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence, said the Ministry of Defence.